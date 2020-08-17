Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) to “Hold”

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

KLR has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. National Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. National Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaleyra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.83.

Kaleyra stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.49. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 million, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.02. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLR. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the first quarter worth about $5,110,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $1,854,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $1,412,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 24.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

