Zacks Investment Research Upgrades J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JSAIY. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of J Sainsbury from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.54.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

