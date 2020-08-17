Zacks Investment Research Upgrades istar (NYSE:STAR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of istar (NYSE:STAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine raised istar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

STAR opened at $12.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. istar has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. istar had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that istar will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of istar by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of istar by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of istar by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of istar by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of istar by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

