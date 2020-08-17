Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

CVGI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

CVGI stock opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Commercial Vehicle Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.27. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.46 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth $754,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 152,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,869 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 464,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

