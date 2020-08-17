Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $205.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 120.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Howard Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 98.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,274,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 631,266 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 34.6% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 106.9% in the first quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

