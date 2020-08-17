Zacks Investment Research Lowers Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrolux AB manufactures appliances and outdoor and industrial products. The Company produces household and commercial appliances, vacuum cleaners and other floor care machines, sewing machines, chain saws, lawn mowers, weed eaters, aluminum extrusions, conveyor systems and archive systems and recycles scrap metals and waste paper. Products are sold in Europe, North America and Asia. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Electrolux from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Electrolux in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $40.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.27. Electrolux has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $55.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. Electrolux had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Electrolux will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Electrolux Company Profile

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

