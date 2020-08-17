Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chimerix, Inc. engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of oral antiviral therapeutics for various medical needs. The Company is developing various product candidates for the treatment of dsDNA viruses, HIV, hepatitis C, influenza and smallpox which are under different phases of clinical development. It is also screening our proprietary Chimerix Chemical Library for compounds with activity against dengue virus, malaria and tuberculosis. Chimerix, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

Get Chimerix alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Chimerix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 34.16% and a negative net margin of 923.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Chimerix by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Chimerix by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chimerix by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 10,897 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chimerix by 348.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

About Chimerix

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chimerix (CMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.