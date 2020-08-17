Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CARA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:CARA opened at $16.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.81. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.61.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 61.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $85,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $159,936.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock worth $366,665. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 376.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,159,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

