Zacks Investment Research Lowers BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.78.

BridgeBio Pharma stock opened at $28.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 14.25 and a quick ratio of 14.25. BridgeBio Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.60.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 2,389,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $79,791,749.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $48,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,225,764.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,564,963 shares of company stock valued at $84,978,697. Corporate insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,665,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,841,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,566,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after buying an additional 3,417,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

