Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardagh Group S.A. provides metal and glass packaging solutions, producing packaging for food, beverage and consumer brands. Ardagh Group S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Ardagh Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARD. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Ardagh Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ardagh Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ardagh Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of ARD stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Ardagh Group has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.75 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.21.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Ardagh Group had a negative return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Ardagh Group will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Ardagh Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardagh Group (ARD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.