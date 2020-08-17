Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get SOUTH32 LTD/S alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SOUHY opened at $7.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $10.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.11.

About SOUTH32 LTD/S

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOUTH32 LTD/S (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOUTH32 LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.