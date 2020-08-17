Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) to Sell

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MIST. Cowen raised their target price on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $8.55 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $221.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 5.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.59.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 19,863 shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $160,890.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,754,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,314,852. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. 37.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

