Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VBLT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

