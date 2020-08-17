Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bankwell Financial Group’s earnings. Bankwell Financial Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bankwell Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bankwell Financial Group.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $121.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.72. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.74% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

