Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on KNSA. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BofA Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 13,752 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $344,762.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,558.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas W. Beetham sold 29,589 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $750,672.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the second quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,269,000 after acquiring an additional 547,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,714,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,697,000 after acquiring an additional 514,431 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 396,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 181,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $5,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.64% of the company’s stock.

KNSA stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,670. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of -0.15. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.01 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.36.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

