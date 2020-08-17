Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.39) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.54) and the highest is $0.22. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 214.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($2.80) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.43.

In other news, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sue Gove purchased 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $268,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,816,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,850,000 after purchasing an additional 846,143 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 720,037 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,902,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $12.35 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.45.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

