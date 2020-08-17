Zacks: Analysts Expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will announce $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Stryker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.08. Stryker posted earnings per share of $1.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full-year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.69 to $9.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Argus cut their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.25.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $66,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,226 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 7,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.23, for a total value of $1,410,385.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $8,327,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 160.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $188.37 on Friday. Stryker has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

