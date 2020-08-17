Zacks: Analysts Expect Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNM) will report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Actinium Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Actinium Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.90) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,985. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $19.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.42.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

