Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Receives $42.01 Average PT from Analysts

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.01.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 55,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $2,072,190.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 741,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,559,935.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.28 per share, for a total transaction of $122,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $299,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $279,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the first quarter worth about $632,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 2.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WYND stock opened at $29.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.37. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

