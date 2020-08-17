WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $70.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. WP Carey has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,415.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

