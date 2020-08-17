Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,772 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $8,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 114.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288,545 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 9.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Petrovich sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $544,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,808 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,238. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.88.

Shares of WWD opened at $84.90 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0813 per share. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.