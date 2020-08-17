Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of WELX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector.

