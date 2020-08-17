Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) Short Interest Up 50.0% in June

Winland Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:WELX) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of WELX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84. Winland has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.50.
About Winland
