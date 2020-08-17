WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $2,134,889.91 in Stock

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Sagansky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 14th, Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95.

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.76 on Monday. WillScot Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WillScot Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

WillScot Company Profile

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

