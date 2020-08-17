WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Sells $2,134,889.91 in Stock

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,891,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Jeffrey Sagansky also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 14th, Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of WillScot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95.
Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $17.76 on Monday. WillScot Corp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -444.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 5.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.
Several research firms have issued reports on WSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on WillScot in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.
WillScot Company Profile
Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
