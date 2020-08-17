Whitehaven Coal Ltd (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Ltd (OTCMKTS:WHITF) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,384,100 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the March 31st total of 2,756,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11,920.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of Whitehaven Coal stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. Whitehaven Coal has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales. The company operates through two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It operates six mines in North West New South Wales; five open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Rocglen, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

