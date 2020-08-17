WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target Raised to $189.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

WEX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.69.

WEX opened at $161.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $347.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.05 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in WEX by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth about $3,439,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

