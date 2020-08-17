West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in March

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,002,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 1,763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.9 days.
OTCMKTS WFTBF opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile
