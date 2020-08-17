West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in March

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,002,300 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the March 15th total of 1,763,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 298.9 days.

OTCMKTS WFTBF opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

