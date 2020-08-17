West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,900 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 2,280,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 397.3 days.

OTCMKTS WFTBF opened at $52.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.53. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $54.99.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

