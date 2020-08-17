Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Update

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,900 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 2,476,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines stock opened at $10.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

