Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,476,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

