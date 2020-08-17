Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Short Interest Down 24.9% in March

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,476,500 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the March 15th total of 3,299,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 492,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WDOFF opened at $10.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.04.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

