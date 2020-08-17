Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of WEI stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.
Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($2.69). Weidai had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter.
Weidai Company Profile
Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.
