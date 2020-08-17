Weidai (NYSE:WEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weidai (NYSE:WEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WEI stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Weidai has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($2.69). Weidai had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $101.54 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Weidai stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weidai Ltd (NYSE:WEI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 0.74% of Weidai worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Company Profile

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

