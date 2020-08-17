Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ: SBLK):

8/8/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

8/7/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAR BULK is a global shipping company providing worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. Star Bulk’s vessels transport major bulks, which include iron ore, coal and grain and minor bulks such as bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. Star Bulk was incorporated in the Marshall Islands and is headquartered in Athens, Greece. Its common stock and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbols SBLK and SBLKW respectively. Currently, Star Bulk has an operating fleet of nine dry bulk carriers, plus definitive agreement to acquire two further dry bulk carriers. “

8/3/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.60 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/22/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/14/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/24/2020 – Star Bulk Carriers was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.15 million, a PE ratio of -56.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $146.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.42 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

