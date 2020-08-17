Wedbush Boosts Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $105.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $40.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.84.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $94.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $26.01 and a 12-month high of $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.71.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 5.75%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total value of $688,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,759.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,691,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,350,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,742 shares of company stock valued at $9,304,628. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

