Wanchain Price Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Wanchain has a market cap of $54.93 million and $4.77 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00003724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Huobi and DragonEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Huobi, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

