Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Shares of WBA opened at $41.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1 year low of $36.65 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.