Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $49,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $41.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

