VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the April 30th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLVLY opened at $18.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.50. VOLVO AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $18.89.

VOLVO AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter. VOLVO AB/ADR had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that VOLVO AB/ADR will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLVLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut VOLVO AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Volvo, Prevost, Nova Bus, and UD Bus brands.

