Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Sells $2,861,600.00 in Stock

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) EVP Francis G. Waltman sold 20,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $2,861,600.00.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $143.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 32.42 and a current ratio of 32.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $55.37 and a twelve month high of $148.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The closed-end fund reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.19. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 55.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,761.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VRTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $133.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

