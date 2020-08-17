Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on Victoria Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Victoria Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Haywood Securities upgraded shares of Victoria Gold to a buy rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Victoria Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.32.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Shares of FTMNF stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Victoria Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,786 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It also focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.