VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Update

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the May 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Pareto Securities started coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR alerts:

Shares of VWDRY opened at $48.94 on Monday. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.