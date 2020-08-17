Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Verus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRUS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,888,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VRUS opened at $0.00 on Monday. Verus International has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Verus International Company Profile

Verus International, Inc engages in the supply of consumer food products in the Middle East, North Africa, sub-Saharan Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the Sultanate of Oman, Bahrain, Qatar, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. The company provides frozen foods, meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and French fries, as well as beverage products under its own brand primarily to supermarkets, hotels, and other members of the wholesale trade; and other consumer packaged foodstuff.

