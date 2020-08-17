Veritec Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTC) Short Interest Update

Veritec Inc (OTCMKTS:VRTC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRTC opened at $0.05 on Monday. Veritec has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

Get Veritec alerts:

About Veritec

Veritec, Inc together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and licenses products; and provides professional services related to mobile banking prepaid debit card solutions in the United States. The company provides Mobile Toggle Card program, a debit based, pre-paid, and gift card solution to debit card issuers and sponsoring organizations; and blinx ON-OFF debit card-Visa prepaid card programs.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Veritec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.