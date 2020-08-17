Venturi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 52,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 43,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,573,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.12.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

