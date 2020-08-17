Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 67.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 85.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 2.8% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Ventas by 3.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ventas by 3.9% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 43.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $40.60 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $75.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.67). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $943.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTR. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.18.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

