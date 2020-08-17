Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $60,625,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 816,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,299,000 after acquiring an additional 373,553 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $167.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Shares of VEEV opened at $258.34 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $273.89. The company has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.56.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.31, for a total transaction of $176,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $176,597.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

