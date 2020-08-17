Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $190,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce $190,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $280,000.00 and the lowest is $80,000.00. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $80,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $810,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $1.22 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.92 million, with estimates ranging from $550,000.00 to $5.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vascular Biogenics.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,909.45% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 3.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16,003 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 230,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,126. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.