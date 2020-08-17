Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Increased by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 156.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,331,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,400,000 after buying an additional 14,239,074 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,309,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,890,000 after buying an additional 394,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $313,312,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,710,000 after buying an additional 355,657 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $83.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.35. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

