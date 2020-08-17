ValuEngine Lowers PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.13.

PDCE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $36.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.37. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 47.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 145.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 60.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at $41,000.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

