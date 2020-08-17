Valeritas Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valeritas Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VLRXQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.
About Valeritas
Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valeritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.