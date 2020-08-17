Valeritas Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Valeritas Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VLRXQ opened at $0.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11. Valeritas has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $167,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59.

About Valeritas

Valeritas Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization.

