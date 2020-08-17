UMA (UMA) Price Hits $7.01 on Exchanges

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. During the last week, UMA has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $7.01 or 0.00058788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $377.12 million and $2.10 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008410 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00161609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $223.19 or 0.01872021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00194290 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000987 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00134297 BTC.

UMA’s total supply is 100,684,608 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,804,118 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

UMA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

