Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 26% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000887 BTC on exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $29.23 million and $357,629.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,922.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.56 or 0.02629916 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.97 or 0.00645567 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00009306 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,407,167 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

